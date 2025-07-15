‘Sesame Street’ puppet Elmo’s hacked X account calls for Jews’ extermination

The X account of Sesame Street’s Elmo, a beloved children’s TV character, shared antisemitic and anti-Donald Trump posts after being hacked on Sunday.

A slew of messages calling for the extermination of Jewish people and labeling the US president a “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were shared on the account.

Around 650,000 users follow Elmo, the fuzzy red monster who teaches his young audience about kindness and patience.

An archived version of the X account showed several messages were published on Sunday afternoon. They were later removed, although a link to a Telegram page apparently associated with the hack remained in the account’s bio section.