China expresses 'serious concern' over Ukraine dam destruction

China expressed "serious concern" Wednesday over the destruction of a major Russian-held dam in Ukraine, with Beijing saying it feared the "humanitarian, economic and ecological impacts" of the incident.

"We express serious concern over the damage to the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Beijing is "deeply concerned about the resulting humanitarian, economic and ecological impacts", he said.

"We call on all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and do their best to protect the safety of civilians and civilian facilities," Wang said.