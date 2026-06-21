US, Iran begin talks as Lebanon conflict threatens deal

The United States and Iran were holding talks in Switzerland on Sunday after signing a preliminary agreement to end their war, with the conflict in Lebanon threatening to derail the deal.

The negotiations to end a war that sowed chaos across the Middle East and rattled the global economy are meant to trigger a 60-day period to settle broader issues that have dogged US-Iranian relations for decades, from Iran's nuclear programme to crippling sanctions.

American and Iranian representatives gathered alongside delegations from mediators Pakistan and Qatar at the luxury Swiss resort of Burgenstock perched high above Lake Lucerne, with Doha confirming in the afternoon that the four-way talks had begun.