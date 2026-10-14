Saudi coalition strikes Yemen oil sites after Houthi attacks

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis struck oil sites across western Yemen on Tuesday including in the capital Sanaa, in response to the deadliest attack on the kingdom’s soil in years.

Blasts were heard shortly after in Saudi capital Riyadh and at an oil giant Aramco facility in eastern Saudi Arabia, witnesses and journalists told AFP.

The coalition said it intercepted several Houthi missiles targeting the kingdom, including Riyadh, adding that debris fell in a residential area in Dhahran, which hosts Aramco’s headquarters.

Tuesday’s coalition strikes in Yemen’s Sanaa and the western provinces of Dhamar and Saada targeted facilities used to “supply the war effort” by the Houthis to “threaten the kingdom, Yemen, the southern Red Sea and waterways”, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.