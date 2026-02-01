Militant attacks kill 33 in Pakistan’s Balochistan; security forces kill 92 assailants

A wave of coordinated suicide bombings and gun attacks across Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province killed at least 33 people on Saturday, while security forces killed 92 militants in retaliatory operations, the military said.

Among the dead were 18 civilians and 15 members of the security forces. Officials described the violence as one of the deadliest single days for militants in the province in decades.

Authorities said a total of 133 militants have been killed in Balochistan over the past 48 hours.

The attacks targeted civilians as well as police stations, a high-security prison and paramilitary installations in several districts.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, releasing propaganda videos that showed female fighters taking part in the assaults.