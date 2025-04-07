Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans, adding that Washington would begin negotiations with other countries that want them.

"If China does not withdraw its 34 per cent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Beijing has issued countermeasures after Trump announced another sharp tariff hike on goods from the world's second biggest economy last week.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed 20 per cent added duties on Chinese imports over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

A fresh 34 percent levy on the country's products is due to kick in Wednesday, bringing the added rate this year to 54 per cent.