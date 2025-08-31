Yemen's Huthis say PM killed in Israeli strike

Rahawi, who was appointed last year, was killed along with other officials during the attack Thursday, the rebels said.

Israel has been striking Huthi targets for months in response to the rebels' attacks, which they say are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," a Huthi statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," it added.

On Thursday, Israeli forces had said they "struck a Huthi terrorist regime military target". Unsourced Yemeni media reports of Rahawi's death were not confirmed at the time.

But on Saturday, Israel's military said in a statement: "Among the senior officials present at the site during the strike was the Huthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, who was eliminated in the strike, along with additional senior officials."