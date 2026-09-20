Trump says he will create 'AI Force', appoint a new AI adviser

US President Donald Trump plans to appoint a new artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," and create an "AI force," said trump in a social media post on Saturday.

Though he did not provide details about either initiative or how they would be implemented.

Fears are growing in Washington among lawmakers about the risks posed by AI technology on humans and property. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI and argued that additional regulation is unnecessary.