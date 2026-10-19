‘How can French people do this to France?’ asks Macron condemning the violence

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the 'unbridled' violence that erupted in cost-of-living demonstrations across the country on Sunday (18 October), as police battled protesters and looters in new clashes in Paris.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested Saturday in unrest that represented some of the worst urban violence in France in years, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, seven seriously, the interior ministry said.

In an address to the nation, Macron said "if necessary", local authorities would be able to ban certain rallies in coming days. But he stopped short of announcing drastic measures, such as a state of emergency or curfew.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said of the devastation brought by the protests that included town halls burned down and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.