70 migrants jump overboard from Spanish rescue ship off Italy

Reuters
Rome
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near PalermoReuters
Advertisement

Some 70 migrants jumped overboard from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms on Thursday, in an attempt to swim to the nearby southern Italian city of Palermo.

Those who jumped into the sea, part of a group of more than 270 people, were picked up by Italian coastguard and police ships.

The charity vessel carried out three separate rescue operations in the central Mediterranean between 8 and 10 September. The crews are still waiting for instructions on where the migrants will be allowed to disembark.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian coastguard have transferred two pregnant women and one of their husbands onto land for medical assistance in recent days.

After being for years the primary route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, Italy has seen a drop in arrivals after a crackdown on smuggling networks.

However, numbers have picked up again in 2020 although Rome banned rescue ships from docking in its ports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes those saved at sea are transferred to ferries and quarantined there, off the Italian coast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

'Irreplaceable' stolen books recovered in Romania

An Iraqi man reads a book at a shop in the Howeish book market in the holy city of Najaf, 150 kilometres (95 miles) south of Baghdad, on 16 August 2018. Photo: AFP

Global billionaires urged for help as 270m people face starvation

Displaced Iraqi boys wait to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir Region, between Arbil and Mosul. Photo: AFP

Global COVID-19 cases top 30mn: Johns Hopkins University

An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seabrook, Texas, US, on 8 July 2020

Myanmar casualties may represent war crimes: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on 5 December 2018.