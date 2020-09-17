70 migrants jump overboard from Spanish rescue ship off Italy

Some 70 migrants jumped overboard from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms on Thursday, in an attempt to swim to the nearby southern Italian city of Palermo.

Those who jumped into the sea, part of a group of more than 270 people, were picked up by Italian coastguard and police ships.

The charity vessel carried out three separate rescue operations in the central Mediterranean between 8 and 10 September. The crews are still waiting for instructions on where the migrants will be allowed to disembark.