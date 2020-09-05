7,000 health workers die from COVID-19: Amnesty International

At least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19, said a new analysis by Amnesty International.

At least 1,320 health workers are confirmed to have died in Mexico alone, the highest known figure for any country.

Amnesty International also recorded high numbers of health worker deaths in the USA (1,077) and Brazil (634), where infection and death rates have been high throughout the pandemic, as well as alarming figures in South Africa (240) and India (573), where infection rates have soared in recent months.