Trump sends peace plan as Iran opens to 'non-hostile' oil vessels

"They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today (Wednesday). And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people."

He did not explain further but said it related to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blockaded in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes, sending global energy prices soaring.

Iran, in a message circulated by the International Maritime Organization shortly afterward, assured safe passage to "non-hostile vessels" going through the strait, the gateway for one-fifth of the world's oil.

Iran had already in recent days said it was not targeting friendly nations, although many vessels have shied away as insurance companies refuse to take risks.

The benchmark price of crude oil dropped close to six per cent after the latest developments. Prices at the pump have soared in the United States after the war by Trump, causing him a political headache.