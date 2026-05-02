US bypasses congressional review for military sales of $8.6b to Middle East allies

The State Department said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency existed that required immediate sales to those countries and ⁠waived the congressional review requirements for the sales.

The announcements included approving military sales to Qatar of Patriot air and missile defense replenishment services costing $4.01 billion and of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) costing $992.4 million.

They also included approval of the sale to Kuwait of an integrated battle command system costing $2.5 billion and to Israel of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems costing $992.4 million. The State Department approved a sale to the UAE of APKWS for $147.6 million.