Israel urges ICC to drop arrest warrants against PM

Israel has asked the International Criminal Court to dismiss its arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant while ICC judges reconsider complex jurisdictional questions.

In a 14-page document dated May 9 but posted on the ICC website on Monday, Israel argued the warrants issued in November were null and void while judges weigh a previous Israeli challenge to the ICC's jurisdiction in the case.

In a ruling that made headlines around the world, the ICC found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.

The court also issued a war crimes warrant against top Hamas commander Mohammed Deif over the 7-October attacks that sparked the conflict. The case against Deif was dropped in February after his death.

Israel, not one of the ICC's 125 members, challenged the court's jurisdiction but judges on the ICC's "Pre-Trial Chamber" dismissed the bid and issued the arrest warrants.