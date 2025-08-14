Trump warns of make-or-break chance with Putin as pressure mounts

Trump himself sent mixed messages, saying that he could quickly organise a three-way summit afterward with both Zelensky and Putin but also warning of his impatience with Putin.

“There may be no second meeting because, if I feel that it’s not appropriate to have it because I didn’t get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting,” Trump told reporters.

Russia, Trump said, would face “severe consequences” if it does not halt its offensive.

But Trump said: “If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” involving both Putin and Zelensky.

Putin pitched the meeting after Trump threatened sanctions on Russia. Trump has already ramped up tariffs on India, which has become a key buyer of Russian energy.

Zelensky, after being berated by Trump at a February meeting in the White House, has publicly supported US diplomacy but made clear his deep skepticism.

“I have told my colleagues -- the US president and our European friends -- that Putin definitely does not want peace,” Zelensky said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who welcomed Zelensky in Berlin, said Ukraine is ready to negotiate “on territorial issues” but stressed that legal recognition of Russian occupations “would not be up for debate.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte declared: “The ball is now in Putin’s court.”