Social media fooled by AI video of 'sky stadium' for Saudi 2034 World Cup

An AI-generated video claiming to show one of the football stadiums for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia made waves on social media this week -- but it has nothing to do with the kingdom's official plans.

The video of glowing arena built atop a towering skyscraper was shared by thousands of social media accounts, with millions of users believing it was the official visual revealed by Saudi Arabia.

While Riyadh has unveiled plans to build a football area on top of a real estate complex in The Line -- a futuristic new megacity project -- the official plans bear no resemblance to the clip that went viral in recent days.