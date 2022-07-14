Global Covid cases approach 564 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 564 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 563,951,095 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,379,368 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 90,909,760 cases so far and 1,047,794 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.