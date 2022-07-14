International

Global Covid cases approach 564 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 564 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 563,951,095 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,379,368 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 90,909,760 cases so far and 1,047,794 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India reported 16,906 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total case tally to 43,669,850, according to a health ministry update.

The country logged 45 more related deaths, and the active caseload currently stands at 132,457, according to the ministry.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered five more Covid-linked deaths with 1,027 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,992,058 and the fatalities to 29,217, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 13.79 per cent from Tuesday’s 13.78 per cent as 7,523 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.25 per cent as 1,559 patients recovered during the period.

