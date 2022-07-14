Global Covid cases approach 564 million

India reported 16,906 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total case tally to 43,669,850, according to a health ministry update.
The country logged 45 more related deaths, and the active caseload currently stands at 132,457, according to the ministry.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered five more Covid-linked deaths with 1,027 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,992,058 and the fatalities to 29,217, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 13.79 per cent from Tuesday’s 13.78 per cent as 7,523 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.25 per cent as 1,559 patients recovered during the period.