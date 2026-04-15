US Treasury says not renewing temporary Iran oil sanction easing

The US Treasury Department said Tuesday it does not plan to renew a temporary easing of sanctions on Iranian oil that aimed to ease war-related supply shocks.

“The short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea is set to expire in a few days and will not be renewed,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The initial authorization allowed for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20, and was to last through 19 April.

The Treasury Department added that it is “maintaining maximum pressure” on Tehran.