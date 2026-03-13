US temporarily allows sale of some Russian oil

The United States is temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil that is at sea, the Treasury Department said Thursday, as energy prices soared after US-Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the Middle East into war.

The move marked a momentary easing of economic sanctions against Russia, which has been targeted over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Treasury issued a license authorising the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products tha have been loaded on vessels on or before 12:01 am Eastern Time 12 March, through 12:01 am on 11 April.

The move came after Washington last week temporarily allowed Russian oil that was stranded at sea to be sold to India.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that the latest authorization aimed to “increase the global reach of existing supply.”