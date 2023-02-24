China urges to resume talks, warns against using nuclear weapons

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible,” said the paper, released on the foreign ministry’s website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

China made clear its opposition to not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the threat of deploying them.

“Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed,” the statement said.