Israel says agreed to Trump proposal for bilateral ceasefire with Iran
Israel said Tuesday it had agreed to "bilateral ceasefire" with Iran proposed by US President Donald Trump, following 12 days of war with its arch-foe.
"Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet... to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' and much more," the government said in a statement, adding that it had removed "an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic".
"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat," the statement said, adding that "Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."