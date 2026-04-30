Trump likely among 287 nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Some 287 candidates will be considered for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, opens new tab, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump likely to be among the nominees.

Of this year's nominations, 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations, said Kristian Berg Harpviken, adding that there were many new nominees compared to last year.

"Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from year to year on the list," Harpviken said in an interview. He has held the position since January 2025.