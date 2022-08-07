Global Covid cases near 589 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 589 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 588,866,875 and the death toll reached 6,435,704 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 93,897,604 cases so far and 1,058,726 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.