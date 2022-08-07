Global Covid cases near 589 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload on Saturday fell below the 20,000 mark a day after showing an increase, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 19,406 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,126,994 in the country. Currently, the active caseload stands at 134,793.
The country also logged 49 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,649, the ministry said.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded two more Covid-linked deaths with 220 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,304 while the caseload 2,007,119, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 5.56 per cent from Friday’s 5.06 percent as 3,959 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.02 per cent from Friday’s 97 per cent.