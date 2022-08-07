International

Global Covid cases near 589 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 589 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 588,866,875 and the death toll reached 6,435,704 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 93,897,604 cases so far and 1,058,726 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload on Saturday fell below the 20,000 mark a day after showing an increase, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 19,406 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,126,994 in the country. Currently, the active caseload stands at 134,793.

The country also logged 49 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,649, the ministry said.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh recorded two more Covid-linked deaths with 220 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,304 while the caseload 2,007,119, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 5.56 per cent from Friday’s 5.06 percent as 3,959 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.02 per cent from Friday’s 97 per cent.

Read more from International
Post Comment