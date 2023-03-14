Battle rages in Bakhmut, ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants

Ukraine's future hinges on the outcome of battles in the east, including in and around Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, with both sides describing brutal fighting in the small city as Russia intensifies a winter campaign to capture it.

The ruined mining town of Bakhmut has become the focus of Russia's invasion, with the months-long fight for it becoming Europe's bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two.

"It is very tough in the east - very painful," Zelensky said in a Monday video address that he has held nightly since Russia launched its invasion more than a year ago.

"We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we shall destroy it," he added.