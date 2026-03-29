Houthis missile attacks on Israel widen Middle East war

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels joined the month-old Middle East war, claiming two missile attacks on Israel that raised concern on Sunday about the war spreading to the Red Sea.

Fears of a widening conflict came as the Washington Post reported that the Pentagon was preparing plans for weeks of US ground operations in Iran—though it said President Donald Trump has yet to approve any deployment.

The involvement of Houthi rebels has added a new complexity to a conflict that has already impacted a wide swathe of the Middle East.

During Israel’s recent war in Gaza, the Houthis, claiming solidarity with Palestinians, attacked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, forcing companies to take costly detours.