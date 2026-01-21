Trump, Tehran vow war in response to assassination threats

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated a warning that Iran would be wiped "off the face of this earth" if Tehran ever succeeded in assassinating the US leader.

In a heated exchange of threats, Iran and the United States both threatened broadscale wars if the leaders of either country are assassinated.

"I have very firm instructions. Anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth," Trump said in a News Nation interview that aired Tuesday, in response to a question on Iran's threats on the 79-year-old's life.

Earlier Tuesday, in response to any threats facing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted as saying Trump already knew Tehran would not hold back if the tables were turned.