Trump cancels Pakistan talks trip, says Iran war on hold

US President Donald Trump cancelled his envoys’ trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran on Saturday, saying there was no point “sitting around talking about nothing” but adding the war would not immediately resume.

Trump said he scrapped the visit after being unimpressed with Tehran’s negotiating position, adding that a revised proposal followed within minutes of his decision.

“They gave us a paper that should have been better and—interestingly—immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” he told reporters, without elaborating.

The White House had said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff were heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran aimed at moving “towards a deal” but Trump told Fox News he had scrapped the trip.