Pandemic, inflation push 68m more in Asia into extreme poverty: ADB

The coronavirus pandemic and rise in cost of living have pushed close to 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, the Asian Development Bank said, eroding efforts to combat deprivation.

In a new report released on Thursday, the ADB said an estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, or 3.9 per cent of the region's population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, 67.8 million more than would have been the case without the health and cost-of-living crises.