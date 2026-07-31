Trump announces agreement for disarmament of Hamas

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas, calling it a critical step toward a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

Senior Hamas officials told AFP that the agreement reached with Israel includes provisions addressing the group’s weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

“An agreement has been reached regarding the issue of weapons...Furthermore, an agreement has been reached on a gradual withdrawal of (Israeli forces)” from the strip, a senior Hamas official said.

There was no immediate statement from Israel.