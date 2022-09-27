Global Covid cases near 621 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload has decreased, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 1,546 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,573,789 in the country.
The country also logged 20 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 528,530 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Six more Covid-linked deaths and 718 fresh cases were recorded in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,359 and the total caseload to 2,022,408, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.58 per cent from Sunday’s 12.96 per cent as 5,288 samples were tested.
The latest deceased included three men and three women. Of them, two each were from Dhaka and Barishal divisions and one each from Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.08 per cent, respectively.