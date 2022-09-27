International

Global Covid cases near 621 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall number of global Covid cases is gradually nearing 621 million, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 620,640,348 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,541,519 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 97,959,573 cases so far and 1,082,030 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload has decreased, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 1,546 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,573,789 in the country.

The country also logged 20 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 528,530 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Covid in Bangladesh

Six more Covid-linked deaths and 718 fresh cases were recorded in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,359 and the total caseload to 2,022,408, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.58 per cent from Sunday’s 12.96 per cent as 5,288 samples were tested.

The latest deceased included three men and three women. Of them, two each were from Dhaka and Barishal divisions and one each from Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.08 per cent, respectively.

