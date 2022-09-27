Global Covid cases near 621 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is gradually nearing 621 million, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 620,640,348 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,541,519 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 97,959,573 cases so far and 1,082,030 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.