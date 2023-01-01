Canada, Australia, Morocco add to Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as Covid-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of “zero-Covid” rules.

They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

Below is a list of regulations for travellers from China.

Places imposing curbs

United States

The United States will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China beginning on 5 January. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said US citizens should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.