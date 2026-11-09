Nvidia launches investigation into CEO amid reports China spied on him

Chip giant Nvidia's board announced Sunday it opened a probe into Chief Executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

Late last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials concluded that the woman, a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, had been funnelling information to Beijing.

The executive, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, the Times said.

In a message to company employees released Sunday, Huang acknowledged having an affair and apologized to both his family and company staff.