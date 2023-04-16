World Food Programme halts operations in Sudan after 3 employees killed

"WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed."

Three WFP employees were killed and two injured in clashes in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. The WFP did not specify their nationalities.

McCain also said it was difficult for WFP's staff to operate after a UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was "significantly damaged" at Sudan's Khartoum airport during an exchange of fire on Saturday.