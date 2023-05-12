Sudan warring sides make humanitarian promise but no truce

Sudan’s warring military factions signed a commitment to respect humanitarian principles in their spiralling conflict late Thursday but they did not reach a ceasefire in talks described by US diplomats as difficult.

Nearly one month after the eruption of violence that has killed more than 750 people, injured 5,000 and displaced more than 900,000 others, the two sides promised in talks in the Saudi port city Jeddah to protect civilians, but nothing looked set to change immediately.

“We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times,” said envoys from army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

“This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose,” the declaration said.