US slaps sanctions against Sudan after ceasefire violations

The United States announced sanctions Thursday on Sudanese leaders it blamed for the collapse of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts after shelling and air strikes killed 18 civilians at a Khartoum market.

For nearly seven weeks, Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been gripped by bloody warfare between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, both of which Washington held responsible for breaking the ceasefire and provoking "appalling" bloodshed.

"We are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Fighting continued Thursday, with witnesses reporting "heavy artillery" in north Khartoum, days after the two sides had agreed to extend by five days an initial week-long ceasefire meant to allow essential aid deliveries.

The army on Wednesday blasted RSF bases in the capital after pulling out of the truce talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, accusing its rival of violating the ceasefire.

"Eighteen civilians were killed and 106 wounded" by army artillery fire and aerial bombardments Wednesday on a market in southern Khartoum, a committee of human rights lawyers said.

The toll was confirmed by a neighbourhood group that organises aid, which said the situation was "catastrophic" and appealed for medical help and blood donations.