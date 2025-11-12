Fighter jet crash: 2 Milestone students return home after 114 days
Two more students of Milestone School and College have returned home after 114 days of treatment for burn injuries sustained in the tragic Air Force plane crash in Uttara of Dhaka.
The returnees are Saiba Jahan Saima, 10 and Saira Jahan, 10, students of class IV.
On Wednesday morning, they were discharged from the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after long-term treatment, said Prof Dr Nasir Uddin, acting director of the institute.
Milestone aircraft crash victim Navid returns home after 36 surgeries
He said both girls were injured in the crash on 21 July, which affected several students of the institution.
Saima had burns on 10 per cent of her body while Saira suffered burns on 30 per cent, the physician said, adding that three more students remain hospitalised there.