Fighter jet crash: 2 Milestone students return home after 114 days

On Wednesday morning, they were discharged from the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after long-term treatment, said Prof Dr Nasir Uddin, acting director of the institute.

He said both girls were injured in the crash on 21 July, which affected several students of the institution.

Saima had burns on 10 per cent of her body while Saira suffered burns on 30 per cent, the physician said, adding that three more students remain hospitalised there.