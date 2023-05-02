Pakistan completes evacuations from battle-hit Sudan

The evacuation of Pakistanis out of crisis-hit Sudan ended on Tuesday with more than 1,000 nationals taken to safety since fighting erupted, the foreign ministry said.

Clashes in Sudan have killed more than 500 people, displaced tens of thousands and triggered an international exodus.

“We have successfully and safely evacuated over 1,000 Pakistanis out of Sudan,” the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

“With this our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended,” it said, adding that it included all Pakistanis who had wanted to leave.