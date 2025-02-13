Tens of thousands go hungry in Sudan after Trump aid freeze

Shortly after his inauguration last month, Trump froze US foreign aid and announced the dismantling of USAID.

His administration then issued waivers for “life-saving humanitarian assistance”, but there have so far been no signs of this taking effect in Sudan and aid workers said their efforts were already crippled.

In what the United Nations has decried as a global “state of confusion”, agencies on the ground in Sudan have been forced to halt essential food, shelter and health operations.

“All official communications have gone dark,” another Sudanese aid coordinator told AFP, after USAID workers were put on leave this week.

The kitchens that have survived “are stretching resources and sharing as much as they can”, he said.

“But there’s just not enough to go around.”

As one of the few independent organisations still standing in Sudan, MSF said it had been fielding requests from local responders to quickly step in.

However, “MSF can’t fill the gap left by the US funding withdrawal,” Abdelmoneim said.

The United States was the largest single donor to Sudan last year, contributing $800 million or around 46 per cent of funds to the UN’s response plan.

The UN estimates it currently has less than 6 per cent of the humanitarian funding needed for Sudan in 2025.

Over 8 million people are on the brink of famine in Sudan, according to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Famine is expected to spread to at least five more areas of Sudan by May, before the upcoming rainy season is likely to make access to food all the more difficult across the country.