Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.12 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,118,814 as the death toll rose to 25,618, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Monday, said the number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections is also increasing, as the number of recoveries reached 834,262 as of Monday, Xinhua reported.