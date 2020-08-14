Aircraft crashes in Congo’s dense forest

A plane carrying four passengers crashed late on Thursday in dense forest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said.

The plane, thought to be one of two small cargo planes owned by Agefreco, went down during a flight from Kalima in Maniema province to Bukavu in South Kivu province, said Theo Kasi, governor of South Kivu.

“The investigation will determine the cause of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and offer my deepest condolences,” Kasi said on Twitter.