Around 50 feared dead in DR Congo mine collapse

DR Congo's mineral-rich but volatile east faces regular attacks from a plethora of militias and rebel groups which operate freely in the region.

Provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi deplored "the tragic deaths of 50 people, most of them young".

However, Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said "we are not yet sure of the exact number" of victims.

A local resident who was at the scene, Jean Nondo Mukambilwa, told AFP only one body had been found so far.

He said torrential rain had flooded a river close to the mine.

"Water went into the three tunnels. When people tried to get out, there was no way as the water was flowing strongly, with high pressure."

Hundreds of people gathered at the entrance to one of the tunnels, a video sent by the witness to AFP showed.