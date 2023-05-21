Air strikes shake Khartoum as Sudan rivals agree 1-week ceasefire

Air strikes and artillery exchanges shook the Sudanese capital Saturday and armed men ransacked the Qatari embassy as the country’s warring generals kept up their struggle for control even as they agreed to a brief humanitarian pause.

With heavy fighting raging in Khartoum, the rival sides struck a deal on a seven-day ceasefire beginning the evening of 22 May, the United States and Saudi Arabia said Saturday in a joint statement after talks in Jeddah.

The ceasefire “shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties,” it said.

Multiple announced truces have been violated since fighting broke out five weeks ago, which the Saudi foreign ministry acknowledged in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency early Sunday.

“Unlike previous ceasefires, the Agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism,” it said.