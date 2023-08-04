Ethiopia declares 'state of emergency' over Amhara violence

Ethiopia's federal government on Friday declared a "state of emergency" as violent clashes escalate between the national army and local fighters from the northern region of Amhara.

"It has become necessary to declare a state of emergency as a situation has emerged where it has become difficult to control this unacceptable movement under current law," the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media.

The statement did not make clear if the state of emergency applied nationwide or just to Amhara, which lies to the north of the capital Addis Ababa.