What are the Niger coup leaders’ intentions?

There was initially a power vacuum in the Sahel after the leaders of the uprising in Niger read out their declaration that President Mohamed Bazoum had been deposed on Wednesday. The soldiers left the public in the dark as to whom they had chosen to lead the country. It apparently took two days of internal wrangling for them to reach a decision.

It wasn’t until midday on Friday that General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who goes by the name Omar, appeared on state television with the title “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Fatherland.” Tchiani, the long-standing head of the presidential guard, was reportedly involved in an unsuccessful coup attempt shortly before the democratic transfer of power in 2021.