46 killed in Sudan plane crash in residential area

Forty-six people were killed when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed into a residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of Khartoum, the regional government said Wednesday.

The Antonov aircraft went down on Tuesday night near Wadi Seidna air base, one of the army's largest military hubs in Omdurman, northwest of the capital.

The army, which has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, said the plane crashed during takeoff, killing and injuring both military personnel and civilians.

"After a final tally, the number of martyrs reached 46, with 10 injured," the Khartoum regional government's media office said in a statement.

The army-aligned health ministry had previously reported at least 19 dead.