Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: Rights body

Gunmen killed at least 34 people in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in west Ethiopia, a part of the country that has recently seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians, the national human rights body said Sunday.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement that "the estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise" from the attack which occurred Saturday night in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

A spokesman for the commission, an independent government body, confirmed that the casualties were all deaths.

The EHRC statement said the bus attack occurred in the Debate administrative area, and that "there are reports of similar attacks" in three other areas, as well as "of persons who have fled to seek shelter".

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed's government has provided scant information on recent violence in Benishangul-Gumuz, particularly in Metekel zone, where Debate is located.