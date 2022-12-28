As West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

For years, US officials have wrestled with the often-competing interests of collaborating with Nigerian authorities and pressing them over human rights concerns.

At the State Department in 2013, as Page was drawing attention to potential abuses by Nigerian security forces, he got pushback from the US Embassy in Nigeria.

Ambassador Terence McCulley wrote to Page's boss, Matthew Harrington, in June of that year to express "considerable frustration" with Page's focus, according to an email seen by Reuters. Harrington was the State Department's director of the Office of Analysis for Africa in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

"While respect for human rights is unquestionably a high priority, we have many other equities at stake," McCulley wrote. Among them, the ambassador noted, was engagement between the U.S. and Nigerian militaries. He said the focus on human rights had sent relations between the two countries into the "lowest ebb" in his three years there.

Harrington declined to comment.

Contacted for this story, McCulley told Reuters that he had been frustrated that Washington suspended training of a specific military unit "on the basis of very limited evidence." He said his views reflected the US diplomatic mission's perspective at the time. Nigeria was "arguably our most important strategic partner on the African continent," he said.

Soon, Boko Haram's abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, the town in northeastern Nigeria, horrified a world audience and changed the US focus. Among other steps, president Obama announced a $40 million Global Security Contingency Fund to provide Nigeria and three other countries technical expertise, training and equipment.

At a May 2014 hearing about the Chibok abductions before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, some officials and lawmakers voiced frustration at the challenges posed by working with the Nigerian military.

"The military has too often built a record of indiscriminate destruction themselves, theft of personal property, arbitrary arrests, indefinite detention, torture and extrajudicial killing of civilians, much of this with impunity," said then-Congressman Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York.

Nigeria's human rights record wasn't only a moral issue – it was a legal one.

The Leahy Laws, authored by Senator Patrick Leahy in the late 1990s, prohibit providing military assistance to individuals or security-force units that commit gross violations of human rights and have not been brought to justice. Sarah Sewall, then undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, testified at the May 2014 hearing that "some 50 per cent of the Nigerian military" was ineligible for training and other military support from the United States because of the Leahy Laws. Sewall did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2014, Washington halted the resale of US-made helicopters from Israel to Nigeria in part over human rights concerns. But in later years, deals went ahead despite similar worries.

In January 2017, the Nigerian Air Force bombed a refugee camp, killing between 90 and 170 civilians. The attack prompted the Obama administration to freeze a $593 million sale of 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack planes and thousands of bombs and rockets.

A few months later, the new administration of President Donald Trump resurrected the deal, citing the need to aid Nigeria in fighting Islamist extremists.

US senators Cory Booker and Rand Paul protested in a letter in June 2017 to Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state at the time. "We are concerned that the decision to proceed with this sale will empower the government to backtrack even further on its commitments to human rights, accountability, and upholding international humanitarian law," they wrote. "That ultimately helps to strengthen Boko Haram."

Reuters was unable to reach Tillerson. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment. Spokespersons for the Obama administration also did not respond to requests for comment.

In July 2021, with Biden now in the White House, U.S. lawmakers put a hold on a $997 million arms sale to Nigeria over concerns about possible human rights abuses by the Nigerian government. But after Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Nigeria in November that year and registered the concerns, the deal went ahead – the largest-ever sale of U.S. arms in sub-Saharan Africa. The deal included 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon systems.

In their statements, US defence and state department officials said that arms sales to the Nigerians were carefully vetted to ensure compliance with the Leahy Laws. Working under these laws provided "openings to incentivise and institutionalise" human rights protections within the Nigerian military, the State Department said.

US assistance has long been based on the assumption that continuing to train and engage with Nigeria's security forces would help make them more professional and therefore less likely to commit abuses, according to current and former U.S. officials and Nigeria experts.

As the US is providing equipment, Blinken said during his November 2021 trip to Nigeria, it is ensuring "that those who will be using the equipment are trained in a way that makes sure that they are doing it to avoid hurting the good guys even as they're going after the bad guys."

Since 2000, the United States has provided at least 41,027 training slots for Nigerian military personnel, many focusing on compliance with international law and appropriate use of weapons to mitigate civilian harm, according to a May 2022 report about Nigeria and its military by Brown University and others.

However, continued reports of harm inflicted by Nigerian security forces, including civilian casualties and sexual violence, suggest "that trainings provided by the US and others have been insufficient in either quantity and scope or have not been appropriately targeted," the report found.

Karen Hanrahan, who oversaw implementation of the Leahy Laws as a State Department official in the Obama administration, told Reuters that she, like Page, pushed for greater emphasis on human rights compliance in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government wanted more advanced technology "that we knew, based objectively on all of the evidence, that they would have used to be more brutal," said Hanrahan, a former US deputy assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and labour. But the Nigerians were adept at pushing back on international pressure, she said, and invoked the legacy of colonialism.

They said "that we should understand the situation they're in and what they have to do because they're fighting terrorists," Hanrahan said.

The bottom line, said some veteran diplomats, is the Nigerian military often got what it wanted.

"What they wanted is hardware, the attack aircraft and so forth, and I think they sort of roll their eyes at the lectures about human rights," said Alex Thurston, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati and former desk officer at the State Department.

In comments to Reuters in November, Major General Musa said Nigerian security forces have been respectful of human rights but are still not receiving enough international help to defeat the insurgents.

"The Nigerian armed forces is doing all the best to be very professional, to be able to end this menace," he said. "But unfortunately, we're not getting the right support from even the Western world. And it's very, very, extremely, very sad."