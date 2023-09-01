Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

The coup - West and Central Africa's eighth in three years- drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital, Libreville. But the opposition, which says it is the rightful winner of Saturday's election, has raised objections.

"We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favour of the Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians," Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC.

She said that the junta's plan to inaugurate Nguema as head of state on Monday was "absurd".

Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon's oil and mining wealth.

Before being detained, the Bongos lived in a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They own expensive cars and properties in France and the United States, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.