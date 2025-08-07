Two Ghana ministers killed in helicopter crash

Ghana's defence and environment ministers were killed in a military helicopter crash Wednesday, the presidency said, after the air force chopper carrying three crew and five passengers came down in a forest in the south.

Television station Joy News broadcast cell phone footage from the crash scene showing smouldering wreckage in a heavily forested area earlier in the day, before it was revealed that ministers Edward Omane Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the dead.

Boamah became President John Mahama's defence minister shortly after Mahama's swearing-in in January.

Muhammed, 50, was serving as the minister of environment, science and technology.

He had been scheduled to attend the UN talks currently underway in Geneva aimed at hammering out a landmark global treaty on combating the scourge of plastic pollution.

Ghanaian media reported that the helicopter was on its way to an event on illegal mining -- a major environmental issue in the west African country.