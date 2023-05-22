Sudan war hits crucial gum Arabic business

Sudan’s war has left farmers of gum Arabic, a vital ingredient for global industry including fizzy drinks, bereft of local buyers but a trade group assures global stocks are—for now—sufficient.

The golden blobs of resin tapped from thorny acacia trees are an emulsifying agent used in everything from soft drinks to chewing gum and pharmaceuticals.

Sudan is the world’s largest producer of the raw gum which is a major source of foreign currency for the northeast African nation.

The sector has survived repeated conflicts, a warming climate and decades of sanctions.

But now, since war between two generals began on 15 April, “producers are grappling with disaster,” Adam Issa Mohammed, a gum arabic trader, told AFP in El Obeid, the North Kordofan state capital 350 kilometres (220 miles) southwest of Khartoum.

The city is one of the main local markets for Sudanese gum arabic growers.

Other farming sectors are also coping with a wartime lack of buyers as fuel shortages hinder transport to market, and prices soar.

However, given its importance to Sudan’s economy, and the five million Sudanese which the industry supported, the war’s impact on gum arabic is particularly significant.